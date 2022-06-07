About this product
Like enjoying a freshly cooked meal with ingredients from your own garden, Homegrown Cannabis Co delivers a unique satisfaction. Sure, buying the finished product can be easier, but the taste of self-cultivated produce is sweeter and far more fulfilling. Watching your seeds pop their taproots, seeing the first sprigs of green push their way through the soil… these are joys everyone should experience.
Homegrown Cannabis Co. is the new global cannabis online TV to let all the videos in relation to our lovely plant to have space with us.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
