Homegrown Natural Wonders
Frost Boss Seeds 5 Pack
About this product
Frost Boss Regular Cannabis Seeds by Homegrown Natural Wonders Seeds: This Indica / Sativa strain produces a Medium Medium yield. This Regular seed grows well in Indoors, Outdoors conditions. Additionally it can be expected to grow into a Medium plant reaching Medium. This strain has Mob Boss x Timewreck Genetics. The CBD content of the strain is Unknown.
This cross worked out so well that Homegrown Natural Wonders trouble deciding which phenotypes to keep and develop because every one of them looked fantastic. The bulky, frosty buds from the MOB BOSS heritage come through for sure along with plenty of terpene character to add to the speedier growth of TIMEWRECK. This strain has a strongly relaxing effect that won't necessarily put you to sleep. It's tasty and somehow simultaneously strong and mellow, but without sapping your energy.
Type: Indica/Sativa
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Type: Photoperiod
Flowering Time: 55 to 63 days
Yield: Medium
Height: Medium
Genetics: Mob Boss x Timewreck
Taste/Flavour: Earthy, Lemon, Sweet
Effect: Powerful, Relaxing
