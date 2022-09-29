Rainbow sprinkles and sweet, buttery vanilla icing melt together with these soft, chewy salt water taffies. Includes 15mg of hemp THC, indica live rosin, and beachside nostalgia. No candles needed.



Nothing says "old-timey Americana" like salt water taffy. But with these sweet, pastry-flavored edibles, you're getting a flavor that has truly stood the test of time.



That's because we used an authentic recipe that dates back to 1914…with a few liberties taken. Well, "liberties" as in adding indica live rosin and hemp-derived THC.



When it's time to unwind, indicas are the connoisseur's choice (effects can vary). In other words, these taffies are great for warm baths, streaming movies, chilling to music, or recovering after a very, very fun weekend.



Through live rosin, we can preserve the complete terpene profile of the plant. That means when it's paired with Delta-9 from hemp, it can help promote indica properties.



Relaxation, a mellow disposition, and even a bit of relief are just some effects that Delta-9 THC can offer. And we're proud to bring this remarkable cannabinoid available to not just a few but all.



That's because the Delta-9 in these taffies is derived from hemp below 0.3% by dry weight. In other words, take 'em to any beach (or anywhere in general) because they're legal in all 50 states.



Included / Specs:

30x Birthday Cake Salt Water Taffies

15mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC per piece

2.5mg indica live rosin per piece



