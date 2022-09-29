Step right up for the fluffy sweetness of blue raspberry cotton candy in soft, chewy salt water taffy. Each piece has 15mg of THC from hemp, hybrid live rosin, and flavor straight from the boardwalk.



The recipe we used for this taffy goes back over 100 years ago, but we took some slight liberties with it. Well, we just added hemp-derived THC and live rosin. That’s it.



But with just one bite out of these cotton candy-flavored confections, you'll come to know that taste is truly timeless.



Sativas are known to be bright and uplifting, while many enthusiasts turn to indicas for relaxation. So what’s in between? Hybrids, of course!



Through live rosin, we’re able to preserve a hybrid terpene profile. When paired with Delta-9 from hemp, it can promote indica and sativa properties. However, effects may vary.



There are at least 113 known compounds found in cannabis. However, Delta-9 THC is one of the most well-known and well-loved.



Derived from hemp and below 0.3% dry weight, the THC in this taffy is legal whether you’re on the east coast, west coast, gulf coast or no coast at all. In other words, all 50 states.



Included / Specs:

30x Cotton Candy Salt Water Taffies

15mg hemp-derived Delta-9 THC per piece

2.5mg hybrid live rosin per piece



Other Variants:

Delta-9 Live Rosin Taffy (Birthday Cake) - Indica

Delta-9 Live Rosin Taffy (Tutti Frutti) - Sativa

Delta-9 Live Rosin Taffy (Mixed) - All flavors