Ocean waves and carnival games are a bite away with these boardwalk classics. Get Hybrid Cotton Candy, Indica Birthday Cake, and Sativa Tutti Frutti in one bag at 15mg of hemp-derived THC per piece.



Salt water taffy is most definitely the quintessential candy of old-time Americana. So we went the extra mile for authenticity—specifically, a recipe from 1914 (with cannabis added).



So whether you're enjoying the colorful sweetness of Tutti Frutti, the creamy delight of Birthday Cake, or the light, fluffy raspberry notes of Cotton Candy, you're tasting history. And history has never tasted so good.



Decisions, decisions, decisions. The bright embrace of sativa? The mellow relaxation of indica? The "best of both worlds" approach of a hybrid? Well, why make a decision?



In this bag, you have all three main variants at your fingertips in the form of sweet, chewy salt water taffy. But which one should you try first? You're on your own for that one.



Delta-9 is the most well-known form of THC. It has delivered mellowness, relaxation, and even relief for many. But remember that effects may vary.



The Delta-9 in these confections comes from hemp and is below 0.3% on a dry weight basis. So whether it's the east coast, west coast, gulf coast, or no coast at all, these taffies are legal in your state.



Included / Specs:

10x Birthday Cake Salt Water Taffies (indica)

10x Cotton Candy Salt Water Taffies (hybrid)

10x Tutti Frutti Salt Water Taffies (sativa)

15mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC per piece

2.5mg of live rosin per piece



