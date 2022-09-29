Melted marshmallow binds sweet, crisp, fruity rice cereal for this gourmet take on your childhood favorite. And with 300mg of Delta-9 THC from hemp, nostalgia isn't the only thing you'll be feeling.



Did anything else pair better with Saturday morning cartoons than decadently sweet fruity cereal? No. Not at all. That is what we call a "rhetorical question."



Now that you're older and perhaps wiser, we invite your taste buds on a trip down memory lane with some added hemp-derived bliss. Adulthood has never tasted (and felt) so good.



It's important to know thyself. And we know we're not bakers. So we called in pros with gastronomic prowess (a locally-owned artisan bakery) to whip up these treats.



In short, it's the lab-tested Hometown Hero quality and consistency you'd expect packed in a delectable gourmet edible. Teamwork makes the dream work.



There's no pot of gold at the end of this rainbow... just 300mg of Delta-9 THC. All from hemp. And ≤0.3% by dry weight. So yeah, it's legal from sea to shining sea.



And if 300mg seems like punching above your weight, don't fret. Our Delta-9 Rainbow Squares are scored in 75mg quarters that can be easily cut up into smaller pieces.



Included / Specs

1x Delta-9 Rainbow Squares

300mg of Delta-9 THC

Scored in 75mg quarters