If you're looking for a taste that has stood the test of time, we'll you've found it. This Tutti Fruitti Salt Water Taffy recipe dates back to 1914. Yes, even before cannabis prohibition.



The only difference? Well, the cannabis. So it's not precisely your great-grandparents' taffy, but they'd probably recognize the taste but appreciate the added feeling.



Many enthusiasts turn to sativas for more uplifting, energizing, and even creative effects (results may vary). This quality makes them perfect for concerts, seeing a movie, or just regular weekend outings.



For these confections, we used sativa live rosin concentrate, which preserves the plant's terpene profile. When paired with Delta-9 from hemp, it can promote a sativa experience.



Delta-9, most commonly known as just "THC," is a cannabinoid held in high regard for many reasons. This tiny molecule has a lot to offer, including relief, relaxation, and plain simple fun.



We derived the Delta-9 for these taffies from hemp, and it's in a compliant concentration. So no matter what shore you're on (or if you're miles away from one), you can enjoy your peace in peace with these fruity confections.



Included / Specs:

30x Tutti Frutti Salt Water Taffies

15mg hemp-derived Delta-9 THC per piece

2.5mg sativa live rosin per piece



Other Variants:

Delta-9 Live Rosin Taffy (Birthday Cake) - Indica

Delta-9 Live Rosin Taffy (Cotton Candy) - Hybrid

Delta-9 Live Rosin Taffy (Mixed) - All flavors