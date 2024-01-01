Discover a deep calm with the taste of blueberry mint paired with Grand Daddy Purple live resin and a proprietary blend of THC-A liquid diamonds, THC-P, HHC, and Delta-8. This indica-forward 2g disposable is an excellent pairing for quality meals and listening to albums.
Why you'll love it: Indica, Grand Daddy Purple live resin featuring THC-A liquid diamonds and THC-P Blueberry mint flavor Cannabis-derived terpenes ~1,200 puffs USB-C rechargeable Preheat function
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Hometown Hero is a national cannabis brand that develops premium edibles, baked goods, tinctures, topicals and vapes. Located in Austin, Texas, Hometown Hero can be shipped to your door or found in shops nationally. We are committed to the highest standards and quality. Our product innovation and rigorous testing process produce consistent, enjoyable results. Support U.S. Veterans with every purchase with our Veterans Gives Back program.