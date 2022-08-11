Set the vibe for good times with the sour kick of green apple packed with 100mg of Delta-8 THC. It's maximum flavor paired with maximum bliss for easy-goers and revelers alike.



The bright, lively green hue of these gummies glistening with crystalline chunks of sugar is enough to make your lips pucker.



But at first bite, a regular might recognize that it's the same delightfully tart taste of our Green Apple Delta-8 Gummies. But the only difference is more Delta-8….a lot more Delta-8.



Whether you're looking for a stash of relief or looking to throw down for friends, this pack has you covered with 10 Delta-8 Max Gummies.



Our regular Delta-8 Gummies come in at 25mg each. But with these 100mg Delta-8 Gummies, an entire bag has same cannabinoid content as 40 regular gummies.



Standard is good. It's practical. It's utilitarian. After all, there's a good reason why it's "the standard." But some occasions call for us to push past the standard or, perhaps, four times the standard.



And that's where our Max Delta-8 comes in. They're the perfect gummies for those looking to go "all-out" or those who need a greater deal of relief.



Included / Specs:

10x Green Apple Delta-8 Max Gummies

100mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy

Vegan and gluten-free



Other Variants:

Grape

Watermelon