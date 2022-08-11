Soft, sugar-coated gummies. The bright, tropical flavor of juicy mango. And a special blend of hemp-derived cannabinoids to promote the entourage effect. What else could you ask for?



Bright floral taste. Soft gummy texture. Highlights of citrus with hints of tanginess and pine. All coming together to gently blanket your palate. And that’s the first bite.



Hometown Hero’s Select Spectrum Mango Gummies deliver a premium blend of hemp-derived cannabinoids with a flavor that takes you to the tropics.



When paired, cannabinoids can bring out the best in each other. This is known as the “entourage effect.”



With 10mg CBD, 10mg Delta-9 THC, and minor cannabinoids in each gummy, it’s time to enjoy hemp-derived harmony. But remember—effects may vary.



Yes. That is correct. Our Select Spectrum blend is 100% hemp-derived with a compliant Delta-9 THC concentration.



It’s not THC for a few. It’s not THC for many. It’s THC for everyone 21 and older. Enjoy.



Included / Specs:

10x gummies per pack

10mg CBD & 10mg Delta-9 THC per gummy

Vegan & gluten free



Other Variants:

Strawberry

Pineapple