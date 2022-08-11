Can't pick a flavor? Problem solved. Planning a full-blown banger? You're covered. You don't need a reason to party. It's your right. And you can't go wrong with 30 Delta-8 Gummies.



Sure, those bowls of mixed snacks are nice. But a bottle with our Blueberry, Peach, Watermelon, Pink Lemonade, and Green Apple? Even nicer.



So whether you're a fan of variety or buying a variety to split fellow fans of the eighth carbon chain, our Party Pack has got you covered.



No chasers needed. You're getting pure flavor from the first to the last bite and a little after. The only downside? It could be hard to resist going for another edible.



Proof of this? Well, it's kind of difficult without a gummy on hand. But we let the High Times Hemp Cup recognition and hundreds (yes, hundreds) of five-star reviews on our website speak for themselves.



Sure, Delta-8 is great for laying low. But it also makes for an easygoing vibe, conversations with fascinating insights, and making the sweet sound of music even sweeter.



But remember, effects may vary, and you're going to want to start with small amounts. And most importantly...party on.



Included / Specs:

30x Delta-8 Gummies

6x Peach

6x Blueberry

6x Pink Lemonade

6x Green Apple

6x Watermelon

25mg Delta-8 THC per gummy

Vegan and gluten-free