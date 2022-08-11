About this product
Sure, those bowls of mixed snacks are nice. But a bottle with our Blueberry, Peach, Watermelon, Pink Lemonade, and Green Apple? Even nicer.
So whether you're a fan of variety or buying a variety to split fellow fans of the eighth carbon chain, our Party Pack has got you covered.
No chasers needed. You're getting pure flavor from the first to the last bite and a little after. The only downside? It could be hard to resist going for another edible.
Proof of this? Well, it's kind of difficult without a gummy on hand. But we let the High Times Hemp Cup recognition and hundreds (yes, hundreds) of five-star reviews on our website speak for themselves.
Sure, Delta-8 is great for laying low. But it also makes for an easygoing vibe, conversations with fascinating insights, and making the sweet sound of music even sweeter.
But remember, effects may vary, and you're going to want to start with small amounts. And most importantly...party on.
Included / Specs:
30x Delta-8 Gummies
6x Peach
6x Blueberry
6x Pink Lemonade
6x Green Apple
6x Watermelon
25mg Delta-8 THC per gummy
Vegan and gluten-free