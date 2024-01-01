Inspire positive vibes with sativa notes of pine, spice, and lemon from live resin melded with a proprietary blend of THC-A liquid diamonds, THC-P, HHC, and Delta-8. From feel to flavor, this 2g disposable is a fine choice for concerts and shindigs alike.
Why you'll love it: Sativa, Train Wreck live resin featuring THC-A liquid diamonds and THC-P Cannabis derived terpenes ~1,200 puffs USB-C rechargeable Preheat function
Hometown Hero is a national cannabis brand that develops premium edibles, baked goods, tinctures, topicals and vapes. Located in Austin, Texas, Hometown Hero can be shipped to your door or found in shops nationally. We are committed to the highest standards and quality. Our product innovation and rigorous testing process produce consistent, enjoyable results. Support U.S. Veterans with every purchase with our Veterans Gives Back program.