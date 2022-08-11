Imagine biting into cold, sweet, watery...uh...watermelon on a hot day! Now, imagine that flavor in sugar-coated, Delta-8 gummy goodness.



Watermelon — the perfect combination of overarching sweetness, paired with crisp refreshment that's neither too faint nor overpowering. It's just right.



So we thought it was only right to bring the flavor of this summertime (or anytime) staple to our Delta-8 gummies.



In each bottle comes 10 gummies for multiple occasions, splitting with friends, or a bit of both.



Plus, we know that some of us might not need an entire gummy. With their cube shape, these edibles can be easily divided into measurable amounts.



To many, Delta-8 can offer a touch of euphoria, a bit of tranquility, or a nice spark of creativity. But keep in mind cannabinoids affect us all a bit differently.



So, whatever it is you seek from cannabis (hemp), we hope you find it in this profound, trailblazing molecule.



Included / Specs:

10x Watermelon Delta-8 Gummies

25mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy

Vegan and gluten-free