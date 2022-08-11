About this product
Is there any fruit more perfect for a hot, smoldering summer day than watermelon? We doubt it.
We highly doubt it. In these edibles (besides 100mg of Delta-8 THC), you get the light, mellow sweetness of juicy watermelon, with every soft, chewy, sugar-laden bite.
Keep them stashed away for yourself, or split them among friends. Either way, there’s plenty to go around with 10 gummies per bag.
If Max Delta-8 seems like “too much,” you can easily cut up these gummies into 25mg quarters, the same amount of Delta-8 in our standard gummies.
Sometimes 25mg is just fine. But other times, you just need a little something extra. Or a lot of something extra. And that’s where Delta-8 Max comes in.
Whether you are in need of stronger alleviation or an extra boost for good times, these 100mg Delta-8 gummies have you covered. But remember, Delta-8 Max is only for experienced enthusiasts.
Included / Specs:
10x Watermelon Delta-8 Max Gummies
100mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy
Vegan and gluten-free
Total of 1000mg of Delta-8 THC
Other Variants:
Grape
Green Apple