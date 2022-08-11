Coming right at you is the sweet, refreshing, fruity taste of watermelon packed with 100mg of pure bliss. Whether it’s the perfect night out or night in, it all starts with a bite of Max Delta-8.



Is there any fruit more perfect for a hot, smoldering summer day than watermelon? We doubt it.



We highly doubt it. In these edibles (besides 100mg of Delta-8 THC), you get the light, mellow sweetness of juicy watermelon, with every soft, chewy, sugar-laden bite.



Keep them stashed away for yourself, or split them among friends. Either way, there’s plenty to go around with 10 gummies per bag.



If Max Delta-8 seems like “too much,” you can easily cut up these gummies into 25mg quarters, the same amount of Delta-8 in our standard gummies.



Sometimes 25mg is just fine. But other times, you just need a little something extra. Or a lot of something extra. And that’s where Delta-8 Max comes in.



Whether you are in need of stronger alleviation or an extra boost for good times, these 100mg Delta-8 gummies have you covered. But remember, Delta-8 Max is only for experienced enthusiasts.



Included / Specs:

10x Watermelon Delta-8 Max Gummies

100mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy

Vegan and gluten-free

Total of 1000mg of Delta-8 THC



