Honest Marijuana Co.
Queen Mother Goji Blunt 3.6-4.2g 6-Pack
About this product
Queen Mother Goji is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Nepali OG and Snow Lotus, two descendants of classic landrace strains from Nepal and India. The smell is reminiscent of berries, black cherries, strawberries, and Hawaiian punch while its flavor is fruity with notes of spice. You can expect sedative effects that will leave you melting into the couch as your eyes grow heavy.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!