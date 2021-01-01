About this product
Now available in easy to consume soft chews, Honest Paws is happy to offer our premium CBD in the form of tasty little, soft morsels. In addition to CBD, we’ve added the additional calming ingredients of L-Theanine and Tryptophan (the same stuff found in turkey meat that makes us so tired after Thanksgiving dinner). This special, proprietary blend using Organic Full Spectrum Hemp is guaranteed to help calm even the most anxious of dogs!
GREAT FOR DOGS SUFFERING FROM OR TRYING TO PREVENT:
Anxiety Issues
Nervous-Licking
Phobias/Fears
The Stress of Flying
Stress Associated with Road Trips/Car Rides
Poor Sleep
About this brand
Honest Paws
Honest Paws offers a large variety of the most unique and popular products in the CBD pet market. You will notice that all of our award winning products are ailment-specific, all-natural, and made with Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp. We pride ourselves in offering effective ways to treat our pets...who we consider family.