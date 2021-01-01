About this product

Now available in easy to consume soft chews, Honest Paws is happy to offer our premium CBD in the form of tasty little, soft morsels. In addition to CBD, we’ve added the additional calming ingredients of L-Theanine and Tryptophan (the same stuff found in turkey meat that makes us so tired after Thanksgiving dinner). This special, proprietary blend using Organic Full Spectrum Hemp is guaranteed to help calm even the most anxious of dogs!



GREAT FOR DOGS SUFFERING FROM OR TRYING TO PREVENT:



Anxiety Issues

Nervous-Licking

Phobias/Fears

The Stress of Flying

Stress Associated with Road Trips/Car Rides

Poor Sleep