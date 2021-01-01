Loading…
Wellness 125mg - Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil for Dogs

by Honest Paws
About this product

Forget expensive, overpriced prescription drugs - go All-Natural with our fast-acting, highly absorbable CBD oil.

Help your pet overcome the challenges life throws their way and get back to making long-lasting memories with them all for less than $2 a day - that’s less than a cup of coffee! With the help of our 100% Orgainic Full Spectrum CBD Oil, straight from the sun-grown Colorado hemp farms, you’ll be empowering your pet to combat things like:

Anxiety & Phobias
Epilepsy & Seizures
Joint & Mobility Issues
Pain & Inflammation
Skin & Allergy Issues
About this brand

Honest Paws
Honest Paws offers a large variety of the most unique and popular products in the CBD pet market. You will notice that all of our award winning products are ailment-specific, all-natural, and made with Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp. We pride ourselves in offering effective ways to treat our pets...who we consider family.