Our Pain Relief CBD Dog Bites are perfect for defeated dogs dealing with pain and discomfort. Made with 100% Pure Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil & Fresh Turmeric, our bites contain only the best, all-natural ingredients. Transform into "SuperMom" or "SuperDad" and help relieve your poor pup's pain by always having a bag of these delicious bites handy!
GREAT FOR DOGS SUFFERING FROM / TRYING TO PREVENT:
Pain & Inflammation
Joint & Muscle Pain
Mobility Issues
Stiff / Sore Muscles
Recovering from Surgery
Digestive & Nausea Issues
Disease Prevention
Recovering from Extensive Exercise
