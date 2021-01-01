About this product

Our Pain Relief CBD Dog Bites are perfect for defeated dogs dealing with pain and discomfort. Made with 100% Pure Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil ﻿& ﻿Fresh Turmeric, our bites contain only the best, all-natural ingredients. Transform into "SuperMom" or "SuperDad" and help relieve your poor pup's pain by always having a bag of these delicious bites handy!



GREAT FOR DOGS SUFFERING FROM / TRYING TO PREVENT:

﻿Pain & Inflammation

Joint & Muscle Pain

Mobility Issues

Stiff / Sore Muscles

Recovering from Surgery

Digestive & Nausea Issues

Disease Prevention

Recovering from Extensive Exercise