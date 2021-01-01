About this product

A mix of authentic CBD and Emu Oil, this 1000mg intensive relief CBD rub lives up to its name with its effective pain relief and airless pump for easy application. Available in a 3.4oz of 100ml container, this rub is a concoction of several beneficial natural ingredients, including emu oil known for its pain-relieving qualities. Effective against chronic pains and discomfort no matter how tough, this rub works by combatting tension, stiffness, and sore muscles.