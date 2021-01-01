About this product

Rich and creamy, natural and never greasy, this pure and organic body lotion nourishes, moisturizes and protects your skin. Ultra Moisturizing Body Butter easily absorbs into your skin and helps condition, softens, and smooths dryness away. It is made with the highest quality Hemp Oil and premium ingredients to form a protective barrier and holds in moisture, while protecting your skin from dry air, heat, and cold weather. An ultra-rich moisturizer that does wonders for your skin and makes for an easy application. Apply as often as needed. Great for leaving your skin soft and may nourish throughout the day!