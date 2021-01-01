About this product

Our CBD Broad Spectrum Softgels are made with 25mg of Hemp-Derived Broad Spectrum CBD Oil. Broad spectrum CBD provides the natural derived profile of the hemp plant and promotes an entourage effect (non-detectable THC), which results from more parts of the hemp plant interacting with your body in order to create a synergistic effect. Taking the CBD softgels is an easy and convenient way to get your daily serving of CBD.