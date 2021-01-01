About this product

Hemp-derived Delta 8 Tetrahydrocannabinol is a cannabinoid that provides a number of benefits, like CBD. Similar to CBD, Delta-8 binds to the CB-1 cannabinoid receptors in the nervous system, but delta-8 THC interacts with the body slightly differently. Delta -8 helps to combat discomfort, anxious feelings, and improves mood.



NOT available for purchase in the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, and Washington.



DO NOT OPERATE MACHINERY, drive a car or otherwise do anything where a motor function is a requirement for safety.



Not intended for children under the age of 18.