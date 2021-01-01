About this product

If you are looking for a CBD topical that gives you immediate relief, then this 500mg Instant Freeze rub is perfect for you. Made with premium CBD and natural ingredients like menthol, it perfectly synergizes the vast potential of CBD with pain-relieving and soothing qualities of other organic components. Menthol is known for the cooling effect it has on your body and the resulting anti-inflammatory effects. Combined with CBD, this 3.4oz or 100ml brilliance offers you rapid relief and soothes your sore, strained or pained muscles effectively.