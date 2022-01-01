About this product
This kit includes one 500mg or 1000mg CBD cartridge paired with our awesome new Mini Mod and Lanyard! This is a perfect little setup for those who need a lot of battery power in a small package. These Mini Mods are starting to take over the market and are well worth the couple extra bucks compared to our pen style batteries. They have 3 variable voltage settings, a pre-heat mode, built in micro USB charge port, and a removable outer shield for full access to your cartridge. Battery is proven to last for days with regular use.
Select from 7 different flavors of CBD oil with this kit. We have 3 terpene based flavors and 4 natural fruit flavors for you to choose from. Each cartridge contains 250mg of active CBD that's derived from sun grown Colorado hemp plants. These cartridges are THC free and will not produce any psychoactive effects.
Cartridge Specs: Authentic CCELL cart, ceramic atomizer, 510 threading, 1.3 ohm resistance, silicone flavor band 3.7 volts max, 7 watts max
Mini Mod Specs: 500mah, 2" tall, micro USB charge port, variable voltage 2.7v low, 3.2v med, 3.7v high, Honey Oil printed quick-disconnect lanyard and 1 meter USB charge cable included, matte black finish with small Honey Oil logo
Select from 7 different flavors of CBD oil with this kit. We have 3 terpene based flavors and 4 natural fruit flavors for you to choose from. Each cartridge contains 250mg of active CBD that's derived from sun grown Colorado hemp plants. These cartridges are THC free and will not produce any psychoactive effects.
Cartridge Specs: Authentic CCELL cart, ceramic atomizer, 510 threading, 1.3 ohm resistance, silicone flavor band 3.7 volts max, 7 watts max
Mini Mod Specs: 500mah, 2" tall, micro USB charge port, variable voltage 2.7v low, 3.2v med, 3.7v high, Honey Oil printed quick-disconnect lanyard and 1 meter USB charge cable included, matte black finish with small Honey Oil logo
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Honey Oil
Honey Oil is a San Diego based concentrate brand specializing in CBD and THC products.
To understand what Honey Oil is about, you’ve first got to understand its origins. It dates back to the 1970’s, when the first efforts to concentrate and obtain the essential oils from cannabis began. Initially, all these extractions resulted in was some sticky brown tar. However, as these methods evolved, it was soon discovered that a beautiful, golden-colored oil could be acquired from the plant. This elusive substance was eventually dubbed “honey oil” and was revered by those that got their hands on it.
Today, when the legalization of marijuana gives willing adults the right to smoke at their discretion, we want to pay homage to Honey Oil’s roots. We have taken this term, revitalized it, and elevated it. We use the latest technology to produce top-quality oils that test as high as 90% THC. And Honey Oil products are not just potent—they’re also pure. We carefully test each batch in state-licensed lab testing facilities to ensure that they are free from contaminants and are on par with today’s standards of purity. So, consume with confidence—because if you’ve got Honey Oil, you’ve got the best that money can buy.
To understand what Honey Oil is about, you’ve first got to understand its origins. It dates back to the 1970’s, when the first efforts to concentrate and obtain the essential oils from cannabis began. Initially, all these extractions resulted in was some sticky brown tar. However, as these methods evolved, it was soon discovered that a beautiful, golden-colored oil could be acquired from the plant. This elusive substance was eventually dubbed “honey oil” and was revered by those that got their hands on it.
Today, when the legalization of marijuana gives willing adults the right to smoke at their discretion, we want to pay homage to Honey Oil’s roots. We have taken this term, revitalized it, and elevated it. We use the latest technology to produce top-quality oils that test as high as 90% THC. And Honey Oil products are not just potent—they’re also pure. We carefully test each batch in state-licensed lab testing facilities to ensure that they are free from contaminants and are on par with today’s standards of purity. So, consume with confidence—because if you’ve got Honey Oil, you’ve got the best that money can buy.