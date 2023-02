Boysenberry cannabis strain is an Indica dominant hybrid with a THC average of 20%. It tastes like smooth berries with citrus notes, while the aroma is woody, musky and dank.This plant grows with lengthy calyxes and purple frosted leaves, while its dark buds are covered in silvery trichomes. This strain can treat stress, sleeplessness, and pain. Good for daytime and evening usage.

