Girl Scout Cookies cannabis strain is a Sativa dominant hybrid popularized by Berner, a San Francisco rapper. Girl Scout Cookies strain is a winner of numerous Cannabis Cup awards. After 9-10 weeks of flowering time the plants produce beautiful green buds covered in orange hairs. The buds have a strong sweet aroma with hints of earth. Due to its high THC concentration, a little Girl Scout Cookies goes a long way.
