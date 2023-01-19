J1 marijuana strain is a Sativa dominant marijuana hybrid. The breeders behind the strain's creation are currently unknown. J1 grows light green buds with a fine layer of trichomes. They strongly taste of lemon and pine. On average, J1's THC levels can range from 18-21%, but there have been reports of batches as strong as 25% in THC. The strain is not recommended for beginners, users should be mindful of the dose to avoid paranoia. J1 marijuana is good for day and evening time use.