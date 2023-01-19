Lemonchello 28 is an evenly-balanced hybrid bred by the masters at Growing Passion. The plant boasts compact purple and green buds that are covered in amber hairs and thickly coated with resin. Its flavor has lemon, cherry and citrus tones. Its relaxing effects can help treat fatigue, headaches, insomnia, appetite loss and muscle spasms. Lemonchello 28 strain is recommended for daytime and nighttime use.