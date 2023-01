Platinum Gorilla (also known as Platinum Gorilla Glue) would appear to be a Colorado-bred, (potentially) significantly potent (THC levels reported ranging from 18-24%), blissful, calming, body-soothing and hungry, (most say) Indica-Dominant, (ultimately) couch-locking and sleepy, earthy, fruity, end-of-a-difficult-day hybrid cross between Platinum Kush and Gorilla Glue #4.