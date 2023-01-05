About this product
Wedding Cake marijuana strain is an Indica dominant hybrid most likely created by Pink Cookies. This bud boasts a nice taste of fruit and cookies with a fruity smell. Wedding Cake nugs look like dense pine trees cones covered in orange hairs. This weed can be enjoyed even by beginners as she has moderate 14% THC count. Wedding Cake marijuana is good for evening and night time recreational and medical use.
