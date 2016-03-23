Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand HONEY®

HONEY®

HONEY® Premium Disposable Pen, Trident CBD

Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 3%CBD 8%
Buy Here

Trident effects

Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Focused
62% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!