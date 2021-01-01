"The Honeysuckle Bubble Full Weld is one of the newest enhanced Terp Slurper desgins in our arsenal. It features many of the same functional concepts of the traditional Honeysuckle, but adds a bubble base that allows to the dab pearls to soar and soak up your contcentrate.



This is an all-in-one frosted joint with a bucket thickness of 2.5mm with a bowl thickness of 4mm. This is equipment that comes with the size of bucket OD 20mm and the bowls 40mm. As with all our products, we recommend the use of a butane torch rather than propane to guarantee being set for the long haul.

