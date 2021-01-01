About this product
Outer Diameter - 25mm
Thickness - 2mm
Base Thickness - 4mm
Edge - Flat Top
90° Clear or Frosted Joint
Butane Torch Recommended
Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm, 8mm
Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY TOPPER CARB CAP
Get the best worth the dabbing game is the 14mm quartz banger Fat Bottom. The base on this piece with some genuine thickness. Also, with an external measurement of 25mm, it's obvious how it fits some beast dabs in it. The thickness of this quartz banger is an amazing 2mm as well, guaranteeing a quality piece of glass that will withstand the heat. Also, with an enormous 4mm base thickness, the strength goes past what any dabbers could accept.
Tastefully talking, the Fat Bottom consolidates a 90° iced joint also. These likewise come in 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm. Furthermore, you'll have the option to browse a male or female association, making it so the Fat Bottom will accommodate your #1 rig without an issue. Obviously, you'll love this thick piece.
Also, for slapping on some enormous dabs, attempt the Titanium Bent Pencil on for size. These are super dope and ideal for getting the remainder of your concentrate.
About this brand
Honeybee Herb
Shop for the highest quality of smoking accessories at affordable prices from Honeybee Herb. Shop for quartz bangers, titanium dab nails, enail dab rigs, carb caps, domeless nails and more! Become a trendsetter with innovative smoking accessories. Buy Now!