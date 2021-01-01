Outer Diameter - 25mm

Thickness - 2mm

Base Thickness - 4mm

Edge - Flat Top

90° Clear or Frosted Joint

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm, 8mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY TOPPER CARB CAP

Get the best worth the dabbing game is the 14mm quartz banger Fat Bottom. The base on this piece with some genuine thickness. Also, with an external measurement of 25mm, it's obvious how it fits some beast dabs in it. The thickness of this quartz banger is an amazing 2mm as well, guaranteeing a quality piece of glass that will withstand the heat. Also, with an enormous 4mm base thickness, the strength goes past what any dabbers could accept.



Tastefully talking, the Fat Bottom consolidates a 90° iced joint also. These likewise come in 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm. Furthermore, you'll have the option to browse a male or female association, making it so the Fat Bottom will accommodate your #1 rig without an issue. Obviously, you'll love this thick piece.



Also, for slapping on some enormous dabs, attempt the Titanium Bent Pencil on for size. These are super dope and ideal for getting the remainder of your concentrate.