Honeydew Farms
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Honeydew Farms products
91 products
Flower
Violet Vixen
by Honeydew Farms
THC 22.8%
CBD 0.04%
4.8
(
4
)
Flower
LA Kush Cake
by Honeydew Farms
4.3
(
3
)
Flower
Hidden Pastry
by Honeydew Farms
THC 19.9%
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Golden Graham
by Honeydew Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Lava Cake
by Honeydew Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Mitten Cake Batter
by Honeydew Farms
THC 26.3%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Golden Goat
by Honeydew Farms
Flower
Wedding Crasher
by Honeydew Farms
Flower
SPK
by Honeydew Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Kush Mints Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack
by Honeydew Farms
THC 29.3%
CBD 0.06%
Flower
XJ-13
by Honeydew Farms
THC 18.9%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
Orange Cookies
by Honeydew Farms
THC 24%
CBD 0.05%
Pre-rolls
Mimosa Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack
by Honeydew Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Tropicana Punch
by Honeydew Farms
THC 21.41%
CBD 0%
Flower
Mimosa
by Honeydew Farms
Flower
Super Lemon Haze
by Honeydew Farms
THC 18.42%
CBD 0%
Flower
MAC
by Honeydew Farms
THC 18.8%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Venom OG Pre-Roll
by Honeydew Farms
Pre-rolls
Virgin Purple Pre-Roll
by Honeydew Farms
Flower
Strawberry Banana
by Honeydew Farms
Flower
Voodoo
by Honeydew Farms
THC 28.8%
Pre-rolls
Orange Cream Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack
by Honeydew Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Trainwreck Pre-Roll 1g
by Honeydew Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Wedding Pie
by Honeydew Farms
THC 26.5%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
4
Home
Brands
Honeydew Farms
Catalog