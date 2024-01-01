Logo for the brand Honeydew Farms

Honeydew Farms

All categoriesCannabis

Honeydew Farms products

91 products
Product image for Violet Vixen
Flower
Violet Vixen
by Honeydew Farms
THC 22.8%
CBD 0.04%
Product image for LA Kush Cake
Flower
LA Kush Cake
by Honeydew Farms
Product image for Hidden Pastry
Flower
Hidden Pastry
by Honeydew Farms
THC 19.9%
Product image for Golden Graham
Flower
Golden Graham
by Honeydew Farms
Product image for Lava Cake
Flower
Lava Cake
by Honeydew Farms
Product image for Mitten Cake Batter
Flower
Mitten Cake Batter
by Honeydew Farms
THC 26.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Golden Goat
Flower
Golden Goat
by Honeydew Farms
Product image for Wedding Crasher
Flower
Wedding Crasher
by Honeydew Farms
Product image for SPK
Flower
SPK
by Honeydew Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Kush Mints Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack
Pre-rolls
Kush Mints Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack
by Honeydew Farms
THC 29.3%
CBD 0.06%
Product image for XJ-13
Flower
XJ-13
by Honeydew Farms
THC 18.9%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Orange Cookies
Flower
Orange Cookies
by Honeydew Farms
THC 24%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Mimosa Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack
Pre-rolls
Mimosa Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack
by Honeydew Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tropicana Punch
Flower
Tropicana Punch
by Honeydew Farms
THC 21.41%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mimosa
Flower
Mimosa
by Honeydew Farms
Product image for Super Lemon Haze
Flower
Super Lemon Haze
by Honeydew Farms
THC 18.42%
CBD 0%
Product image for MAC
Flower
MAC
by Honeydew Farms
THC 18.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Venom OG Pre-Roll
Pre-rolls
Venom OG Pre-Roll
by Honeydew Farms
Product image for Virgin Purple Pre-Roll
Pre-rolls
Virgin Purple Pre-Roll
by Honeydew Farms
Product image for Strawberry Banana
Flower
Strawberry Banana
by Honeydew Farms
Product image for Voodoo
Flower
Voodoo
by Honeydew Farms
THC 28.8%
Product image for Orange Cream Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack
Pre-rolls
Orange Cream Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack
by Honeydew Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Trainwreck Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Trainwreck Pre-Roll 1g
by Honeydew Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Wedding Pie
Flower
Wedding Pie
by Honeydew Farms
THC 26.5%
CBD 0%