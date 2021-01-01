About this product

Zurple is an exotic cross of Zkittles and Purple Punch. This batch is a truly exquisite offering in every sense. Dazzling to the eyes with frosted peaks on large sappy/resinous buds. Grown organically with love by Skookum while the buds are impeccably cured and hand-trimmed. They also peacock a lovely blend of dark olive greens and ashy violets over vibrant orange pistils. The nose is complex and loud while it greets you with punchy tropical sourness over a fresh citrus and floral backdrop.