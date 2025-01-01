About this product
354ML | 12 OZ
1.27G of CBD/HEMP
SERVING SIZE: 1 TBSP/8 OZ
AIR TIGHT STAINLESS STEEL CANISTER WITH LATCH COVER
TASTING NOTES: CALMING, ROUND, SWEET
BOTANICALS: ASHWAGANDA, ELEUTHERO, PALO SANTO, BEE POLLEN, VANILLA
As a reliever of Allergies, the Metal Element holds the Lungs, which signify the connection between our bodies and the outside world.
Why you'll love it:
Each medicinal dose of this organic loose leaf herbal tea and bee pollen relieves the harshest allergy symptoms including congestion, watery eyes, and a runny nose and gives you energy for the day:
-A miracle serum of immune-boosting phytonutrients and antihistamines. that reduces the effects of natural chemical histamine in the body.
-Disperses and and improves absorption of nutrients and promotes energy circulation.
-Because this uses natural plant extracts, there is absolutely no risk for side effects.
-Bee pollen reduces inflammation and swelling with its anti-inflammatory effects.
-We've added an imprint of honeybee frequency for a boost of energy.
Commune with Nature
-Promotes spiritual growth removing negative energies and regulating flow of Qi to all organs, glands, muscles and nerves of the body.
-Improved brain function as it increases blood flow to the brain, thus providing it with nutrients and essential oxygen.
-High in antioxidants, the elimination of free radicals throughout the body and prevents oxidative stress.
-Boosting the immune system during and after illnesses with its anti-fungal and antibacterial properties.
-Container is made of 100% stainless steel, air-tight, reusable container that protects the botanicals from air and UV light which can degrade the product.
Note: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
1.27G of CBD/HEMP
SERVING SIZE: 1 TBSP/8 OZ
AIR TIGHT STAINLESS STEEL CANISTER WITH LATCH COVER
TASTING NOTES: CALMING, ROUND, SWEET
BOTANICALS: ASHWAGANDA, ELEUTHERO, PALO SANTO, BEE POLLEN, VANILLA
As a reliever of Allergies, the Metal Element holds the Lungs, which signify the connection between our bodies and the outside world.
Why you'll love it:
Each medicinal dose of this organic loose leaf herbal tea and bee pollen relieves the harshest allergy symptoms including congestion, watery eyes, and a runny nose and gives you energy for the day:
-A miracle serum of immune-boosting phytonutrients and antihistamines. that reduces the effects of natural chemical histamine in the body.
-Disperses and and improves absorption of nutrients and promotes energy circulation.
-Because this uses natural plant extracts, there is absolutely no risk for side effects.
-Bee pollen reduces inflammation and swelling with its anti-inflammatory effects.
-We've added an imprint of honeybee frequency for a boost of energy.
Commune with Nature
-Promotes spiritual growth removing negative energies and regulating flow of Qi to all organs, glands, muscles and nerves of the body.
-Improved brain function as it increases blood flow to the brain, thus providing it with nutrients and essential oxygen.
-High in antioxidants, the elimination of free radicals throughout the body and prevents oxidative stress.
-Boosting the immune system during and after illnesses with its anti-fungal and antibacterial properties.
-Container is made of 100% stainless steel, air-tight, reusable container that protects the botanicals from air and UV light which can degrade the product.
Note: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Abundance Qi Energy Organic Loose Leaf Herbal Tea (CBD Infused)
HoneyopathyHemp CBD edibles
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
354ML | 12 OZ
1.27G of CBD/HEMP
SERVING SIZE: 1 TBSP/8 OZ
AIR TIGHT STAINLESS STEEL CANISTER WITH LATCH COVER
TASTING NOTES: CALMING, ROUND, SWEET
BOTANICALS: ASHWAGANDA, ELEUTHERO, PALO SANTO, BEE POLLEN, VANILLA
As a reliever of Allergies, the Metal Element holds the Lungs, which signify the connection between our bodies and the outside world.
Why you'll love it:
Each medicinal dose of this organic loose leaf herbal tea and bee pollen relieves the harshest allergy symptoms including congestion, watery eyes, and a runny nose and gives you energy for the day:
-A miracle serum of immune-boosting phytonutrients and antihistamines. that reduces the effects of natural chemical histamine in the body.
-Disperses and and improves absorption of nutrients and promotes energy circulation.
-Because this uses natural plant extracts, there is absolutely no risk for side effects.
-Bee pollen reduces inflammation and swelling with its anti-inflammatory effects.
-We've added an imprint of honeybee frequency for a boost of energy.
Commune with Nature
-Promotes spiritual growth removing negative energies and regulating flow of Qi to all organs, glands, muscles and nerves of the body.
-Improved brain function as it increases blood flow to the brain, thus providing it with nutrients and essential oxygen.
-High in antioxidants, the elimination of free radicals throughout the body and prevents oxidative stress.
-Boosting the immune system during and after illnesses with its anti-fungal and antibacterial properties.
-Container is made of 100% stainless steel, air-tight, reusable container that protects the botanicals from air and UV light which can degrade the product.
Note: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
1.27G of CBD/HEMP
SERVING SIZE: 1 TBSP/8 OZ
AIR TIGHT STAINLESS STEEL CANISTER WITH LATCH COVER
TASTING NOTES: CALMING, ROUND, SWEET
BOTANICALS: ASHWAGANDA, ELEUTHERO, PALO SANTO, BEE POLLEN, VANILLA
As a reliever of Allergies, the Metal Element holds the Lungs, which signify the connection between our bodies and the outside world.
Why you'll love it:
Each medicinal dose of this organic loose leaf herbal tea and bee pollen relieves the harshest allergy symptoms including congestion, watery eyes, and a runny nose and gives you energy for the day:
-A miracle serum of immune-boosting phytonutrients and antihistamines. that reduces the effects of natural chemical histamine in the body.
-Disperses and and improves absorption of nutrients and promotes energy circulation.
-Because this uses natural plant extracts, there is absolutely no risk for side effects.
-Bee pollen reduces inflammation and swelling with its anti-inflammatory effects.
-We've added an imprint of honeybee frequency for a boost of energy.
Commune with Nature
-Promotes spiritual growth removing negative energies and regulating flow of Qi to all organs, glands, muscles and nerves of the body.
-Improved brain function as it increases blood flow to the brain, thus providing it with nutrients and essential oxygen.
-High in antioxidants, the elimination of free radicals throughout the body and prevents oxidative stress.
-Boosting the immune system during and after illnesses with its anti-fungal and antibacterial properties.
-Container is made of 100% stainless steel, air-tight, reusable container that protects the botanicals from air and UV light which can degrade the product.
Note: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item