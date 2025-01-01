354ML | 12 OZ

1.27G of CBD/HEMP

SERVING SIZE: 1 TBSP/8 OZ

AIR TIGHT STAINLESS STEEL CANISTER WITH LATCH COVER

TASTING NOTES: CALMING, ROUND, SWEET

BOTANICALS: ASHWAGANDA, ELEUTHERO, PALO SANTO, BEE POLLEN, VANILLA



As a reliever of Allergies, the Metal Element holds the Lungs, which signify the connection between our bodies and the outside world.



Why you'll love it:

Each medicinal dose of this organic loose leaf herbal tea and bee pollen relieves the harshest allergy symptoms including congestion, watery eyes, and a runny nose and gives you energy for the day:



-A miracle serum of immune-boosting phytonutrients and antihistamines. that reduces the effects of natural chemical histamine in the body.

-Disperses and and improves absorption of nutrients and promotes energy circulation.

-Because this uses natural plant extracts, there is absolutely no risk for side effects.

-Bee pollen reduces inflammation and swelling with its anti-inflammatory effects.

-We've added an imprint of honeybee frequency for a boost of energy.



Commune with Nature

-Promotes spiritual growth removing negative energies and regulating flow of Qi to all organs, glands, muscles and nerves of the body.

-Improved brain function as it increases blood flow to the brain, thus providing it with nutrients and essential oxygen.

-High in antioxidants, the elimination of free radicals throughout the body and prevents oxidative stress.

-Boosting the immune system during and after illnesses with its anti-fungal and antibacterial properties.

-Container is made of 100% stainless steel, air-tight, reusable container that protects the botanicals from air and UV light which can degrade the product.



Note: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

