354ML | 12 OZ

1.27G of CBD/HEMP

SERVING SIZE: 1 TBSP/8 OZ

AIR TIGHT STAINLESS STEEL CANISTER WITH LATCH COVER

BOTANICALS: STRAWBERRY, BEE POLLEN, HOLY BASIL, ROSE, HIBISCUS



As a support for Sleep, the Fire Element houses the Heart and the spirit, which balance our emotional and mental health and which in turn supports our ability to rest the mind and sleep.



Why you'll love it:

Each medicinal dose of this organic loose leaf herbal tea and bee pollen relieves anxiety, unfocused and indecisiveness, a lack of motivation and inspiration, a weak digestion and stomach pain, slow digestion, and constipation and ultimately helps us sleep!



-A miracle serum that gives us the power to break through isolation, loneliness, and alienation that poison the world we live in.

-Fosters love and connection and dissolves the barriers that separate us and nourishes body and soul.

-Boosts metabolism and improves the flow of energy supporting our ability to rest, work and play.

-Because this only uses natural plant extracts from nature, there is absolutely no risk for side effects.

-Bee pollen reduces inflammation and swelling with its anti-inflammatory effects.



Commune With Nature

-Promotes spiritual growth removing negative energies and regulating flow of Qi to all organs, glands, muscles and nerves of the body.

-Improved brain function as it increases blood flow to the brain, thus providing it with nutrients and essential oxygen.

-High in antioxidants, the elimination of free radicals throughout the body and prevents oxidative stress.

-Boosting the immune system during and after illnesses with its anti-fungal and antibacterial properties.

-Container is made of 100% stainless steel, air-tight, reusable container that protects the botanicals from air and UV light which can degrade the product.



Note: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

read more