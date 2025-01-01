1000MG ORGANIC CBD CONCENTRATION DERIVED FROM HEMP | 20MG TCH

7 INDIVIDUAL SERVINGS

MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE

4:1 RATIO HONEY:BOTANICALS

WAIT 30 MIN IN BETWEEN SERVINGS TO GAUGE RESPONSE



EASES ANXIETY + EASES PAIN + PROMOTES HEALING



With over 500 compounds, the Hemp plant contains a unique and powerful nutritional profile. Our full spectrum CBD extraction from the Hemp plant is in its most natural state therefore maintaining its most potent health benefits.



Our rare and potent blend of ethically wildcrafted raw honey infused with CBD and lavender flowers to balance Qi and support mind, body + spirit.



In Classical Chinese Medicine, Hemp as a plant is regarded as one of the fundamental herbs within this system of medicine. Honeyopathy's dose of full spectrum (or broad spectrum) CBD infused herbal honey supports the Endocannabinoid System of which there are 5 receptors supporting biological and physiological processes in the body. Given its most important life supporting function, CBD can regulate and improve everything from mood, appetite, sleep, stress response, metabolism, to muscle control, and more.



We use a CBD oil with a full-plant extract which has the greatest amount of medicinal properties including the cannabinoids and other chemical compounds for the chemical synergies called the entourage effect.



Why You'll Love It



Relieves symptoms of distress including anxiety, stress and moodiness.

Taken topically, it supports wound healing, skin health and pain.

Anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties can reduce the risk of various chronic diseases.

Lowers cholesterol and blood pressure.

Promotes good gut/digestive health.

Anti-diabetic properties control blood glucose levels amongst people with diabetes.

Wildcrafted with honest intention from trusted, select beekeepers committed to tending bees responsibly and sustainably.

Commune with Nature



7 individually daily ritual packets (one for each day of the week) are sealed in biodegradable packaging and assembled in a 100% recycled cotton draw string bag.

100% ethically wildcrafted northeastern raw honey harvested from trusted, select beekeepers committed to tending bees responsibly and sustainably.

Highest grade and organic ingredients thoughtfully packaged sustainably in a biodegradable package and recycled cotton drawstring bag.

Enjoy the incredible taste of our finest Qi'coctions while boosting your Qi (life force energy).

read more