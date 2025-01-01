354ML | 12 OZ

1.27G of CBD/HEMP

SERVING SIZE: 1 TBSP/8 OZ

AIR TIGHT STAINLESS STEEL CANISTER WITH LATCH COVER

TASTING NOTES: FLORAL, EARTHY, SWEET

BOTANICALS: DAMIANA, BEE POLLEN, DANDELION ROOT, NETTLE, HONEYBUSH, GRAPEFRUIT



As a form of Detox for our bodies, the Wood element houses the Liver, which is the primary source of physical and energetic detoxification within our bodies.



Why you'll love it:

Each medicinal dose of this organic loose leaf herbal tea and bee pollen supports the Liver and Kidneys in the natural process of ridding your body of toxins whilst boosting our metabolism and providing a natural source of energy:



-A miracle serum of immune-boosting phytonutrients to reduce inflammation and increase the amount of oxygen in the blood stream.

-Breaks down toxic byproducts so they can then be filtered out through our Kidneys.

-Helps the body eliminate pathogens like viruses and bacteria, cholesterol, hormones, and external toxins, including alcohol, drugs, chemicals, and heavy metals.

-Because this only uses natural plant extracts from nature, there is absolutely no risk for side effects.

-We include an imprint of honeybee frequency for a added boost of energy.



Commune with Nature

-Promotes spiritual growth removing negative energies and regulating flow of Qi to all organs, glands, muscles and nerves of the body.

-Improved brain function as it increases blood flow to the brain, thus providing it with nutrients and essential oxygen.

-High in antioxidants, the elimination of free radicals throughout the body and prevents oxidative stress.

-Boosting the immune system during and after illnesses with its anti-fungal and antibacterial properties.

-Container is made of 100% stainless steel, air-tight, reusable container that protects the botanicals from air and UV light which can degrade the product.



Note: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

