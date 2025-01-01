About this product
354ML | 12 OZ
1.27G of CBD/HEMP
SERVING SIZE: 1 TBSP/8 OZ
AIR TIGHT STAINLESS STEEL CANISTER WITH LATCH COVER
TASTING NOTES: FLORAL, EARTHY, HERBACEOUS
BOTANICALS: MUGWORT, LAVENDER, BEE POLLEN, BLUEBERRY, CRANBERRY, LEMON, PEPPERMINT
As a source of Energy, the Water element supports the Kidneys which give us energy and vitality.
Why you'll love it:
Each therapeutic dose of this organic loose leaf herbal tea and bee pollen acts as a natural source of carbohydrates and supports our body's main source of energy. Our Qi-coction supports the Kidneys as it cleans the blood from chemicals and waste and supports our metabolism:
-A miracle serum that helps your body shift from “fight or flight” into the healing state of “rest and digest".
-Cleanses our energy, aids in blood purification and overall energy renewal.
-Because this uses natural plant extracts and locally sourced honey, there is absolutely no risk for side effects.
-A special breed of superfood for added nutrition to help your metabolize energy.
Commune with Nature
-Promotes spiritual growth removing negative energies and regulating flow of Qi to all organs, glands, muscles and nerves of the body.
-Improved brain function as it increases blood flow to the brain, thus providing it with nutrients and essential oxygen.
-High in antioxidants, the elimination of free radicals throughout the body and prevents oxidative stress.
-Boosting the immune system during and after illnesses with its anti-fungal and antibacterial properties.
Note: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
