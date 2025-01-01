354ML | 12 OZ

1.27G of CBD/HEMP

SERVING SIZE: 1 TBSP/8 OZ

AIR TIGHT STAINLESS STEEL CANISTER WITH LATCH COVER

TASTING NOTES: FLORAL, EARTHY, HERBACEOUS

BOTANICALS: MUGWORT, LAVENDER, BEE POLLEN, BLUEBERRY, CRANBERRY, LEMON, PEPPERMINT



As a source of Energy, the Water element supports the Kidneys which give us energy and vitality.



Why you'll love it:

Each therapeutic dose of this organic loose leaf herbal tea and bee pollen acts as a natural source of carbohydrates and supports our body's main source of energy. Our Qi-coction supports the Kidneys as it cleans the blood from chemicals and waste and supports our metabolism:



-A miracle serum that helps your body shift from “fight or flight” into the healing state of “rest and digest".

-Cleanses our energy, aids in blood purification and overall energy renewal.

-Because this uses natural plant extracts and locally sourced honey, there is absolutely no risk for side effects.

-A special breed of superfood for added nutrition to help your metabolize energy.

Commune with Nature

-Promotes spiritual growth removing negative energies and regulating flow of Qi to all organs, glands, muscles and nerves of the body.

-Improved brain function as it increases blood flow to the brain, thus providing it with nutrients and essential oxygen.

-High in antioxidants, the elimination of free radicals throughout the body and prevents oxidative stress.

-Boosting the immune system during and after illnesses with its anti-fungal and antibacterial properties.



Note: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

read more