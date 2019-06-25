About this product

We have curated some of the best CBD Flower strains and brought them to you. Special Sauce Full Spectrum CBD Flower has a sweet caramel candy aroma. Notes of berry come alive when you inhale this earthy blend. With this strain, you can look forward to pain relief and a restful slumber. This flower is below the legal limit of .3% THC, and high in CBD content. Flower is one of the best ways to ingest CBD and we love to unwind after a long day with some CBD Flower!