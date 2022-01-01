About this product
"2016 Dope Cup Award Winner
Sweet and creamy coconut truffle dipped in a rich white chocolate, rolled in raw sweetened coconut
Our kitchen team has dialed in the correct ratio of cannabis oil with edible ingredients so the consumer gets a sweet treat without all the cannabis taste, but still maintains dosage consistency."
- Honu-inc.com
