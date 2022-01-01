Enriched with sweet almond and jojoba oils, our luxurious moisturizing Body Lotion strengthens skin’s natural moisture barrier to restore its beauty and radiance. Rich, smooth and creamy yet with a remarkable lightweight feel on the skin. Use on hands, feet, knees, or anywhere that needs a little TLC with THC. Treat yourself to healthy feeling skin with Honu Naturals Body Lotion formulated with cannabis and antioxidant-rich ingredients.

Available in Aloe + Cucumber, Coconut, Sandalwood, Toasted Hippie, Vanilla Bean and Unscented.

Directions: Apply small amounts to arms, legs, hands and feet and increase amount as needed. Discontinue use if irritation or discomfort is experienced.

NET WT. 2oz | Contains 180mg THC

Ingredients: Cream Base with Jojoba (Water, Mineral Oil, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Stearyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetereth-20, Propylene Glycol, Prunus Amygoalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Glycol Monostearate S/E, Phenoxy Ethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil), Jojoba Oil, Cannabis.