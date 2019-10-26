About this product

The Leafly Guide to Cannabis image pictured above was created with data provided by Confidence Analytics.

Test Date: 10.26.2019

Scan the QR Code with your smartphone camera on the image carousel for more information or visit https://client.conflabs.com/pdf/wVGlo2KUfr1b-6102074.pdf for the official Certificate of Analysis.



This cultivar contains CBG, depicted by triangles in the secondary ring.



The top three terpenes in this cultivar were Caryophyllene (.25), a-Bulnesene (.16) Limeone (.14).

Myrcene level at .061.



Caryophyllene (carry-OFF-ul-leen): Peppery. May have anti-inflammatory effects.

Limonene (LIM-o-neen): Citrus. Believed to provide anxiety and stress relief.



Foreign Matter+Seeds: Pass

LossOnDrying(Moisture): Pass

Water Activity: Pass

Microbiological: Pass

Mycotoxins: Pass

Pesticides: Pass



This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit-forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.