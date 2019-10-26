House of Cultivar
Candy Rain
About this product
Test Date: 10.26.2019
Test Date: 10.26.2019
Scan the QR Code with your smartphone camera on the image carousel for more information or visit https://client.conflabs.com/pdf/wVGlo2KUfr1b-6102074.pdf for the official Certificate of Analysis.
This cultivar contains CBG, depicted by triangles in the secondary ring.
The top three terpenes in this cultivar were Caryophyllene (.25), a-Bulnesene (.16) Limeone (.14).
Myrcene level at .061.
Caryophyllene (carry-OFF-ul-leen): Peppery. May have anti-inflammatory effects.
Limonene (LIM-o-neen): Citrus. Believed to provide anxiety and stress relief.
Foreign Matter+Seeds: Pass
LossOnDrying(Moisture): Pass
Water Activity: Pass
Microbiological: Pass
Mycotoxins: Pass
Pesticides: Pass
This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit-forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
