House of Jane
CBD Relief Tincture 1000mg
About this product
Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the most medically beneficial compounds in cannabis, with applications for a wide range of diseases. When CBD is derived from hemp, it can even be useful as a natural dietary constituent.
Awareness of CBD’s benefits has dramatically increased demand for quality, pure supplements. A small size is an efficient way for anyone to assess how well CBD works for them. It often takes only a few milligrams of CBD to positively impact pain, cognition or anxiety.
It contains the full profile of CBD, CBDA, CBC & CBG cannabinoids. It is a tasty, convenient everyday use supplement that is derived from hemp stalk extract using CO2 methods.
1000ml bottle. Lab Tested.
