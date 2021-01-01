About this product

Our Nano CBD infused with a special dark roast coffee blend make for the perfect synergy between caffeine and cannabinoid. Taste the amazing French flavors infused with a hint of Terpenes. Our Nano CBD Coffee has 10 times the bioavailability of oil based products.



Get the perfect serving, Our small batch high grade coffee is now in our flagship k cups, which allow for succinct dosing.



Jane's Brew Nano CBD J Cup 20MG - 8 pack