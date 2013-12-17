House of Loud
Afghan Shatter
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
House of Loud's Afghan Shatter results from a pull of our Afghan flowers to yield a premium concentrate with a shatter-like consistency that retains the maximum potency and full flavor of the starting material. Afghan is a potent indica hailing from Afghani genetic origins that puts pain and insomnia to rest with ease.
Afghan Kush effects
881 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
41% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
43% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
29% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
