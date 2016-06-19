House of Loud
Crimea Blue Shatter
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
According to Seedfinder.eu: "Crimea Blue was created by crossing the hugely popular, fruitful Blueberry strain with the earthy spiciness of a hardy Crimean Hash plant." We couldn't say it better ourselves. This mostly-indica hybrid will relax the muscles and ease stress with its full-bodied flavor.
Crimea Blue effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
62% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
45% of people say it helps with insomnia
