We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Help
House of Sacci
New York's Finest Cannabis
0
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Vaping
House of Sacci products
64 products
Flower
Biohazard .7g Dime Bag
by House of Sacci
THC 33%
CBD -
Pre-rolls
Garlic Sauce 3.5g Dogwalkers
by House of Sacci
THC 33%
CBD -
Flower
Maui Waui 3.5g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 23%
CBD -
Flower
NYC Vapor 3.5g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 29%
CBD -
Flower
Gelato 41 3.5g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 31%
CBD -
Flower
Trop Cherry 14g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 33%
CBD -
Pre-rolls
Trop Cherry 3.5g Dogwalkers
by House of Sacci
THC 33%
CBD -
Pre-rolls
Devil's Drip 3.5g Dogwalkers
by House of Sacci
THC 29.5%
CBD -
Flower
Devil's Drip 3.5g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 29.5%
CBD -
Flower
Devil's Drip 14g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 29.5%
CBD -
Flower
Devil's Drip House Party
by House of Sacci
THC -
CBD -
Flower
OG Kush 3.5g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 26%
CBD -
Hash
Blonde Hash Sativa 1g
by House of Sacci
THC 57%
CBD -
Flower
Sunny Z 1g Kief
by House of Sacci
THC 68.81%
CBD -
Hash
Brown Hash Indica 1g
by House of Sacci
THC 55%
CBD -
Hash
Brown Hash Sativa 1g
by House of Sacci
THC 55%
CBD -
Flower
Purple Z House Party
by House of Sacci
THC -
CBD -
Hash
Garlic Sauce 1g Kief
by House of Sacci
THC 52.07%
CBD -
Flower
Garlic Sauce 3.5g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 33%
CBD -
Flower
Purple Z 28g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 27%
CBD -
Flower
Purple Z .7g Dime Bag
by House of Sacci
THC 27%
CBD -
Flower
Watermelon Z 14g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 29%
CBD -
Flower
Watermelon Z .7g Dime Bag
by House of Sacci
THC 29%
CBD -
Flower
Watermelon Z 3.5g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 29%
CBD -
1
2
3
Home
Brands
House of Sacci
Catalog