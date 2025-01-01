We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
House of Sacci
New York's Finest Cannabis
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Vaping
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
50 products
Pre-rolls
Garlic Sauce 3.5g Dogwalkers
by House of Sacci
THC 33%
CBD -
Flower
Maui Waui 3.5g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 23%
CBD -
Flower
NYC Vapor 3.5g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 29%
CBD -
Flower
Airmail .7g Dime Bag
by House of Sacci
THC 30%
CBD -
Flower
Airmail 3.5g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 30%
CBD -
Flower
Airmail 14g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 30%
CBD -
Flower
Airmail 28g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 30%
CBD -
Flower
Hazmat 28g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 29%
CBD -
Flower
Trop Cherry 3.5g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 33%
CBD -
Flower
Garlic Sauce 3.5g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 33%
CBD -
Flower
Permanent Marker 3.5g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 25%
CBD -
Flower
Purple Z House Party
by House of Sacci
THC -
CBD -
Flower
Sunny Z 1g Kief
by House of Sacci
THC 68.81%
CBD -
Pre-rolls
Devil's Drip 3.5g Dogwalkers
by House of Sacci
THC 29.5%
CBD -
Flower
Hazmat 14g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 29%
CBD -
Flower
Hazmat 3.5g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 29%
CBD -
Pre-rolls
Hazmat 3.5g Dogwalkers
by House of Sacci
THC 29%
CBD -
Flower
Devil's Drip 3.5g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 29.5%
CBD -
Flower
Devil's Drip 14g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 29.5%
CBD -
Flower
Watermelon Z .7g Dime Bag
by House of Sacci
THC 29%
CBD -
Flower
Watermelon Z 3.5g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 29%
CBD -
Flower
Watermelon Z 14g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 29%
CBD -
Pre-rolls
Watermelon Z 3.5g Dogwalkers
by House of Sacci
THC 29%
CBD -
Flower
Sunny Z 3.5g Flower
by House of Sacci
THC 33%
CBD -
